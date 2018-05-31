$10K reward offered in valley strip club's armed robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

$10K reward offered in valley strip club's armed robbery

The Crazy Horse III put up a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved. The Crazy Horse III put up a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved.
Police asked for the public's help to find the people who robbed a Las Vegas strip club earlier this month. (FOX5) Police asked for the public's help to find the people who robbed a Las Vegas strip club earlier this month. (FOX5)
Police said they're searching for a suspect who robbed a safe at the Crazy Horse III. Police said they're searching for a suspect who robbed a safe at the Crazy Horse III.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police asked for the public's help to find the suspects who robbed a Las Vegas strip club earlier this month.

Officers were called to the Crazy Horse III located at 3525 W. Russell Road on May 13 to investigate. Police were told that two people came into the club and threatened an employee with a handgun. They took money from a safe in a back room and fled the area. No one was injured, police said.

The Crazy Horse III put up a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Metro Police at 702-828-3591.

