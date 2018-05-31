Roommate who beat Las Vegas woman to death sentenced to 15 years

The apartment building where police say someone was killed early April 22, 2015, is seen. (Jane Sander/FOX5)

A man who killed his roommate by beating her to death was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison Thursday, according to the Las Vegas District Court.

Tobey Michael Gibeson, 44, had confessed to killing Gail J. Stepien, 51, of Las Vegas, who died of blunt force and assault injuries as a result of a homicide in April of 2015, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Las Vegas Metro police said Gibeson, had confessed to her killing. Gibeson was arrested after police said he informed dispatchers of the murder from a payphone in front of Las Vegas Metro police headquarters.

Thursday, he was sentenced to a maximum of 37.5 years in prison, with a chance for parole at 15 years for murder and use of a deadly weapon.

Police were lead to a body found inside a unit at the Canyon Pointe Apartments in the 5400 block of East Harmon Avenue.

According to his arrest report, Gibeson, who was described as calm throughout the report, told police about killing Stepien on April 17.

While being interviewed by homicide detectives, Gibeson stated he only recently became the victim's roommate after meeting the woman a month before. In the report, he told police he had been hearing voices, served in three different branches of the military, graduated with four doctorate degrees and bled pink instead of red blood.

Gibeson also said both he and the victim shared medication which helped with his mental issues.

In the document, Gibeson described his roommate's killing after a night of drinking. Gibeson claimed Stepien came to him when he got home and slapped him in the face. Gibeson said he reacted by punching her and then using an empty whiskey bottle to hit her in the head. Gibeson said he stomped on her head repeatedly which lead to her death.

Gibeson later stated in the report that he left the apartment with the woman's body inside and went to drink at nearby casinos. He came back hours later, intending to put the body in a dumpster but slept in the same room instead because he was tired. Gibeson said he cried for the following two days and attempted to get rid of the body, but slept instead. He later acted to inform police of the body.

In the document, Gibeson told detectives he felt no remorse for the killing but felt he should be incarcerated.

