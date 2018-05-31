Coroner identifies man killed at Siegel Suites in east Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed at a Siegel Suites in east Las Vegas Sunday evening.

Medical examiners said 46-year-old Michael Lamar Ragland died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the incident on 4823 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, just after 8:30 p.m. Ragland was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Further details were not immediately released.

