Coroner identifies man killed at Siegel Suites in east Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed at a Siegel Suites in east Las Vegas Sunday evening. 

Medical examiners said 46-year-old Michael Lamar Ragland died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner was ruled a homicide. 

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the incident on 4823 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, just after 8:30 p.m. Ragland was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

