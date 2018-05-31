Nevada electric utility seeks to partner with 6 solar firms

The NV Energy logo is shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevada's main electric utility plans to ask regulators to let it partner with six solar power development firms to buy enough power for more than 600,000 homes from projects to be built around the state.

NV Energy said Thursday it'll submit plans Friday to the state Public Utilities Commission for projects including one on an Indian reservation near Las Vegas, two southeast of Boulder City and three in northern Nevada.

Company CEO Paul Caudill calls it the largest investment of its kind in state history.

He also says it might die if voters approve Question 3 in November.

That's a state constitutional measure that would eliminate NV Energy's regulated monopoly in the state electricity market and require the Legislature to pass laws establishing a competitive retail energy market.

