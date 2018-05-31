Las Vegas marijuana dispensary reopens after 6-day suspension

A Las Vegas dispensary whose license was suspended for nearly a week by the Nevada Department of Taxation reopened its doors late Wednesday evening.

Pisos dispensary, located at 4110 Maryland Parkway, had its retail store license suspended on May 24 for violating state regulations, according to department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein. A detailed description of the violations were not released.

The 24-hour dispensary resumed operations six days after the suspension on May 30. Pisos is the first dispensary to be disciplined by the Department of Taxation.

The department said it has suspended four testing labs in the past, including:

G3 Labs in Las Vegas

Certified Sg Lab in Sparks

RSR Analytical Laboratories in Las Vegas

Digipath Labs in Las Vegas

According to the department, the labs are currently operating.

