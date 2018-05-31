Survey: Fewer Americans putting off major events - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Survey: Fewer Americans putting off major events

Homes are shown in an undated image in Las Vegas. (File) Homes are shown in an undated image in Las Vegas. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

If you’re noticing more kids or getting to invited to more wedding, some of the reason might be that more Americans are deciding to go forward with major life plans and events now that the economy is a bit stronger.  In a new survey published in the Journal of Accountancy, those delays are cut in half, in some cases, compared to three years ago when a similar survey was conducted. 

In 2015, Americans and the economy were still trying to rebound and recover from the Great Recession that hit back in 2008.  With a stronger dollar and a lower unemployment currently, here’s how the numbers played out in the latest survey:

HOME BUYING

  • 14 percent delaying now
  • 22 percent delay in 2015

MARRIAGE

  • 6 percent delaying now
  • 12 percent delay in 2015

STARTING A FAMILY

  • 7 percent delaying now
  • 13 percent delay in 2015

SEEKING HIGHER EDUCATION

  • 13 percent delaying now
  • 24 percent delay in 2015

SAVING FOR RETIREMENT

  • 10 percent delaying now
  • 18 percent delay in 2015

The survey also reports good news when it comes to retirement accounts, emergency funds, and savings now that the economy is more robust.  Those areas also getting more nurturing.   Here are the latest numbers:

  • Following Monthly Budget: Up 19 percent
  • Started or Increased Savings: Up 8 percent 
  • Emergency Fund Contribution: Up 5 percent 
  • Retirement Account Savings: Up 4 percent 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

