Survey: Fewer Americans putting off major events

If you’re noticing more kids or getting to invited to more wedding, some of the reason might be that more Americans are deciding to go forward with major life plans and events now that the economy is a bit stronger. In a new survey published in the Journal of Accountancy, those delays are cut in half, in some cases, compared to three years ago when a similar survey was conducted.

In 2015, Americans and the economy were still trying to rebound and recover from the Great Recession that hit back in 2008. With a stronger dollar and a lower unemployment currently, here’s how the numbers played out in the latest survey:

HOME BUYING

14 percent delaying now

22 percent delay in 2015

MARRIAGE

6 percent delaying now

12 percent delay in 2015

STARTING A FAMILY

7 percent delaying now

13 percent delay in 2015

SEEKING HIGHER EDUCATION

13 percent delaying now

24 percent delay in 2015

SAVING FOR RETIREMENT

10 percent delaying now

18 percent delay in 2015

The survey also reports good news when it comes to retirement accounts, emergency funds, and savings now that the economy is more robust. Those areas also getting more nurturing. Here are the latest numbers:

Following Monthly Budget: Up 19 percent

Started or Increased Savings: Up 8 percent

Emergency Fund Contribution: Up 5 percent

Retirement Account Savings: Up 4 percent

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.