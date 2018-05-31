Las Vegas airport records busiest April with 4.18M visitors - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas airport records busiest April with 4.18M visitors

A tower at McCarran International Airport appears in this undated file photo. (File/FOX5) A tower at McCarran International Airport appears in this undated file photo. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The Clark County Aviation Department reports that McCarran International Airport logged its busiest April on record, marking a 14th consecutive month in gains for passenger traffic.

Officials said Wednesday that more than 4.18 million people departed or arrived on flights at the Las Vegas airport last month, breaking McCarran's previous record of 4.06 million passengers in April 2017. Of that, 3.78 million air travelers boarded or arrived on domestic flights at the nation's eighth-busiest airport last month, up 3 percent from a year earlier. International flights arriving or departing Las Vegas carried 320,813 passengers, a 7 percent jump from a year earlier.

Year-to-date, more than 15.83 million passengers have flown in or out of McCarran during the first four months of 2018, a 3 percent increase from the same period last year.

