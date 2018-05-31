Contract for Vegas casino employees expires at midnight

The contracts of 50,000 workers employed at 34 casino-hotels in Las Vegas expire at the end of the day. They could walk off the job any time starting Friday.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The union said it is asking for training on new skills and job opportunities as the companies adopt technology that can displace workers.

MGM said it met with union negotiators Monday and has more talks scheduled this week.

Both union representatives and representatives for major casino companies, including MGM International and Caesars Entertainment properties, said they will work through the night to try and come to a contract agreement.

Casino workers have been asking for higher pay, workplace safety and job security as some of their top priorities.

“They're listing more to our safety concerns which is good,” cocktail server and negotiator Debra Jeffries said. “We don't want to get rich with this contract. We just want to take our fair share of the companies gains over the last few years and you know we want to preserve our health and welfare.”

Jeffries has worked as a server on the Las Vegas strip for 38 years. She was part of the strike that took place in 1984.

“Everybody stuck to their guns and walked the picket line and did what they had to do for two and a half months and we were successful. that has carried us through to today with our health and welfare our raises our security and so on and so forth,” Jeffries said.

If they’re unable to reach a deal before June 1, it does not mean a strike is imminent. The union and casinos could choose to extend their current contracts while they continue negotiations.

“We're gonna find out a lot more today and we made some progress (Wednesday) so we're really hopeful that there's an agreement that we can come to,” bell person Rory Kuykendall said. “We're ready to do whatever we have to do. A strike is a last resort so we're just going to see what leadership says and we're very organized very disciplined. If it comes to a strike, we will be ready, but that's not what we want.”

Caesars Entertainment and MGM International provided statements.

“Caesars Entertainment continues to meet with the Culinary Union to finalize a new 5-year contract. We are confident that we will achieve a tentative agreement without a work stoppage," Caesars Entertainment said.

“We are confident that we can resolve the outstanding contract issues and come to an agreement that works for all sides," MGM Resorts International said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

