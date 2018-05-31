Valley businesses get creative to support the Golden Knights

As the Vegas Golden Knights battle the Washington Capitals for the Stanley Cup title, Valley fans have been getting creative with their fandom. (FOX5)

As the Vegas Golden Knights battle the Washington Capitals for the Stanley Cup title, Valley fans have been getting creative with their fandom.

At Bruno’s Taco Bar on Fort Apache near Sunset, baristas printed their Vegas Golden Knights pride on lattes.

“We’re printing four different designs. It could be the shield, the sword, and we also get people who do their own custom lattes,” barista Andrea Godinez said.

The shop also offers lattes adorned with the Vegas Golden Knights logo and the hashtag “No Caps” in response to the Vegas Born team’s opponent in the playoffs.

“It’s our own big league team,” Godinez said. “Having the hockey team has made the community come together.”

At PT’s Pub, customers can enjoy beer in a trophy stein that resembles the Stanley Cup.

“It’s 24 ounces of either Bud or Bud Light and it’s $20 available at any one of our PT's,” Vice President of Operations Jimmy Wadhams said.

“Customers are really loving them. It's a part of the inaugural season and they feel like they’re a part of the action.”

The fandom is strong on social media too as some Vegas Golden Knights fans opt out of using upper case letters as the team takes on the Capitals in the playoffs.

On May 25, the city of Las Vegas tweeted out a photoshopped picture of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in lower case letters. Mayor Carolyn Goodman also encouraged fans to ban capital letters through the playoffs.

Sandwich shop Capriotti’s took part in the campaign and tweeted a picture with it’s original name changed to “Knightriotti’s.”

MGM Resorts International also tweeted out a list of its resorts in all lower case letters.

“It’s nice to see people and the community all get together,” fan Stephanie Erives said.

On Las Vegas Boulevard, strip properties have been cheering on the local NHL team by decorating outside statues with Golden Knights gear.

Lady Liberty at New York New York and the statues at Caesars Palace and MGM all received temporary changes.

I love these a latte ??You can get your fresh cup at Bruno's taco bar near Fort Apache and Sunset! pic.twitter.com/VCc3XLGtfs — Abby (@abbytheodros) May 31, 2018

