Capitals block home ticket sales to out-of-towners

It’s no secret that Vegas Golden Knights fans come out in full force to support their home team.

"The best people that I've seen in hockey,” Brian Rankin, a recently converted Golden Knights fan said. “Live in Las Vegas."

Whether it be inside T-Mobile Arena, at Toshiba Plaza or at any bar with a TV on game day, it is hard to miss fans backing the black and gold.

"From the beginning,” Golden Knights fan, Kayla Knatz said. “This is year one, we are here to support them, we love Vegas Golden Knights ... woooo!"

When it’s time to 'Knight Up' in D.C., the cheers might not be as loud, in part, because of a message posted by Ticketmaster.

The message read: "Please note Capital One Arena is located in Washington D.C. Sales to the event will be restricted to residents of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Residency will be based on credit card billing address.”

“It's not fair,” Knatz said. “We should be there supporting them, just like the Caps are here supporting their team."

Ticketmaster deferred further comment to the Washington Capitals. According to their communications team, both Games 3 and 4 are completely sold out. There are no tickets available.

Still, some fans believe the restriction was because the VGK tickets sell out fast and restricting it is the only way to make sure the Caps are well represented.

“I mean it's their home town,” Knatz said. “They want to support their team just like we want to support our team."

But there may be a way around the restriction. Stub Hub officials said they understand the desire to keep the home crowd atmosphere, but they won't be restricting sales based on address because Stub Hub is a reseller, built as an open marketplace.

But fans said inside Capital One Arena or not, they will be loud and proud cheering their team towards the Stanley Cup.

