CCSD driver who assaulted pre-school children on bus sentenced

A CCSD school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting at least two pre-school students in Las Vegas three years ago was sentenced on Wednesday morning.

Michael Banco, 58, will serve at least 35 years in prison, according to Mary Ann Price, court information officer. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 10 years on one count and on another, got life with the possibility of parole after 25 years, to be served consecutively.

According to Banco's original arrest report, the grandmother of one of the students was alerted to the assault after her granddaughter said that Banco had put his genitals in her mouth.

This prompted police to obtain surveillance video from the school bus, according to the report. The video showed Banco hugging, kissing and in various sexual positions with the girl on at least two occasions. A second student is seen being assaulted in a third video. In all three cases, Banco helped the students off the bus after the assault ended.

According to the report, the three incidents happened while other students were still on the bus.

Upon his arrest, Banco declined to be interviewed by detectives and requested an attorney. His home and school bus were also searched.

FOX5 has opted to report neither the name of the school at least one of the victims attended nor the number of the route driven by Banco in an effort to protect the identity of the victims.

