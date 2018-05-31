Pedestrian killed on Decatur near US 95 identified

A man was killed after being hit while crossing Decatur Boulevard just north of US 95 Wednesday night, police said. (Photo: FastCam)

Medical examiners identified a man who was killed after being hit while crossing Decatur Boulevard just north of U.S. 95 Wednesday night, police said.

Patrick Lee O'Brien, a 28-year-old Reno, Nevada resident, died from multiple blunt force injuries after being struck by a woman driving a Mercedes while heading north on the 600 block of Decatur, according to the Clark County Coroner. O'Brien was taken to a hospital where he died, according to Metro police.

Northbound Decatur was closed from Bonanza Road to Vermont Avenue during the investigation, police said.

