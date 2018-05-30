Golden Knights fans fill Toshiba Plaza for Game 2 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights fans fill Toshiba Plaza for Game 2

Posted: Updated:
Vegas Golden Knights fans packed Toshiba Plaza before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Joe Nelson/FOX5) Vegas Golden Knights fans packed Toshiba Plaza before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Joe Nelson/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Vegas Golden Knights fans packed Toshiba Plaza before, during and after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

Fans were able to eat, drink, cheer, buy merchandise, watch the game and get temporary tattoos outside T-Mobile Arena.

