Loved ones remember woman shot, killed outside northwest Valley home

Las Vegas police said an elderly woman was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the northwest valley. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Medical examiners identified a 60-year-old woman who was shot and killed Wednesday in the northwest part of the Valley.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Sheri Aoyagi died in the incident as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.

Officers responded about 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Morley Avenue, near Smoke Ranch Road and Torrey Pines Drive, where they said Aoyagi was shot.

Citing the investigation, police said Aoyagi arrived at home with her husband after leaving for lunch. They saw a vehicle that they did not recognize parked in their driveway, so she parked their car in front of the house. As she got out and began to walk towards the home, two men exited the front door. One of the suspects went to the vehicle parked in the driveway, pulled out a gun and shot her. The two suspects then drove away. Aoyagi was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Aoyagi’s husband who is wheelchair-bound saw it all happen.

Metro police said the were still looking for the suspects Thursday.

“She was murdered,” neighbor John Kuminecz said. “She was innocent. She was murdered for just being at her home.”

“Cowards, the lowest of the low,” Kuminecz said about the suspects. “I tried to get her pulse. There wasn't any. No sign of life. I tried to clear her airway.”

Neighbors said this is a tight-knit community. Many rushed to her side after they heard the gunshots. And now they’re coming to her husband’s side as he grieves.

“His whole world is gone,” friend Christina Detisch said. “She was everything to him.”

“He stated, he said, ‘I'll be reliving this moment for the rest of my life. I had my wife die at my feet,’” Reverend Orsburn Stone said.

Friends said Aoyagi was strong in her faith. She was an airline stewardess and volunteered at the local animal rescue, A Home 4 Spot. Sheri was also an organ donor.

“She'll be remembered by all,” Rev. Stone said. “She'll be missed. But we know she's in a better place now. She's the most loving, giving person that I ever met.”

“I’m absolutely torn she's gone,” Detisch said. “I can't believe anyone would do this to her.”

Loved ones said they will work hard to make sure Sheri’s legacy is never forgotten.

“She was the most amazing lady,” Detisch said. “If they knew her, they would've helped her. They would've never harmed her. She was an angel, a true angel. And I'm so sad someone could be so barbaric.”

“We want justice for Sheri. This neighborhood wants justice for Sheri,” Kuminecz said.

Police said the victims' home was ransacked but it was unknown if any personal property was taken.

The suspects were described by police as men, possibly in their 20s. The vehicle was described as a white Chrysler 300. Police said the vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Anyone who would like to help with Aoyagi's funeral expenses, visit their GoFundMe.

