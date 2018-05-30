Police: 2-year-old shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a shooting that killed a two-year-old child in northeast Las Vegas late Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at the Estates at Westernaire apartment complex on 3975 North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:52 a.m.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said five boys, all under the age of 12, were playing in the back room of an apartment, according to a preliminary investigation. A 10-year-old boy who appeared to be the one who brought the gun, shot the two-year-old in the center of the forehead, Spencer said.

Three of the boys fled, while the mother of the child shot and a neighbor attempted CPR unsuccessfully. Spencer said they were trying to figure out where the gun belonged and how the shooting occurred. A toy gun was also recovered from the scene, police said.

This is the second child shot in the valley within 24 hours. An infant was in critical condition after being shot in the stomach late Tuesday night.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.