Police release aerial, traffic camera footage from Las Vegas Strip shooting

MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts released surveillance video of Stephen Paddock before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.

Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)

Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)

Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)

Stephen Paddock was captured on surveillance video at the Mandalay Bay. Source: MGM)

It's been six months since the 1 October shooting and investigators, the media, and the community are still looking for answers.

It's been six months since the 1 October shooting and investigators, the media, and the community are still looking for answers.

Lawyers argued MGM Resorts should've been able to notice suspicious behavior by Stephen Paddock.

Lawyers argued MGM Resorts should've been able to notice suspicious behavior by Stephen Paddock.

Lawyers argued MGM Resorts should've been able to notice suspicious behavior by Stephen Paddock.

Lawyers argued MGM Resorts should've been able to notice suspicious behavior by Stephen Paddock.

The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.

The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.

An exterior view of the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

An exterior view of the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

The Latest on records released by Las Vegas police regarding the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas have released another batch of public records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of video on Wednesday came after courts ordered the department to make public police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting.

It's the fourth batch of records to be released under the court order.

The material has not detailed a possible motive and instead recounts tales of horror and heroism as officers responded to the massacre.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured when gunfire rained from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material being released. The FBI has declined to comment.

Both agencies say they don't have a motive for the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

10:20 a.m.

Police in Las Vegas are scheduled to release more records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of the materials has been promised for noon Wednesday.

[RELATED: Documents released: Police interviewed Jesus Campos for 15 minutes after 1 October]

Courts ordered the release of public records including police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

[RELATED: Las Vegas police release over 2K pages of new 1 October reports]

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material.

The FBI has also declined to comment.

[RELATED: Las Vegas Metro police release 1 October body camera footage]

Both say they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone in shooting from a high-rise hotel room into an outdoor concert crowd below, and that the attack had no link to international terrorism.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.