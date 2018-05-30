Armed robbery suspect wanted by Las Vegas police - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed robbery suspect wanted by Las Vegas police

Police released surveillance images of a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD) Police released surveillance images of a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for an armed man who robbed a store clerk in December. 

On Dec. 12, 2017, police said the man entered a business in the 2500 block of North Pecos Road, near Carey Avenue. He stood in line with a weapon out but against his side. The suspect approached the clerk, paid for merchandise, then as the clerk opened the register the suspect demanded money and pulled out the weapon. The clerk complied and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police described the suspect as a white male adult or Hispanic male adult, standing between 5'4" tall and 5'6" tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a hat, black sunglasses, black Puma hoodie, blue jeans, black Van shoes with white shoelaces and soles. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

