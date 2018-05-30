Pedestrian critically injured in Las Vegas crash

A 72-year-old woman was critically injured in a crash Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 9:47 p.m. on Mojave Road and Sago Drive.

Citing evidence at the scene and the driver's statement, police said a 2006 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Mojave approaching the intersection with Sago when a pedestrian who was crossing the road was struck by the Dodge. The pedestrian fell on the roadway and slid to a stop. The driver of the Dodge stopped the vehicle and called 911.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center with critical injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

