Valley writers honor 1 October victims, survivors with comic book

For seven months, writers J.H. Williams and Wendy Wright-Williams worked to piece together a 331-page collection of art work that explores the Las Vegas mass shooting and the days following.

“We’ve been working on this since a week after the incident took place,” curator and contributor J.H. Williams said.

Williams, a professional comics artist, is known for his work on titles including Batwoman and The Sandman: Overture.

His latest project is a collaboration with his wife Wendy. “It was a unique thing we could do that we knew how to do and bring help to those impacted,” Williams said.

The comic anthology is titled “Where We Live,” and features more than 70 stories, illustrations, poems, and essays. More than 150 artists contributed, according to Williams.

The collection includes fictional and real-life experiences. Some of the stories were told by 1 October survivors.

“The main goal is to raise as much money as we can but we’re hoping to do it in a meaningful way,” Wendy said.

The book, which hits shelves Wednesday, cost $20. The proceeds will go to the non-profit Route 91 Strong. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for survivors and victims of gun violence.

Wendy said she hopes the book also sparks dialogue about the frequency in which mass shootings in America occur.

“The tragedy took place in our back yard and this is where we live, I want people to think about that,” Wendy said. “What if this was where you lived?”

Williams said the book is available on Amazon and in Valley book stores.

The couple will host a book signing on Saturday at Alternate Reality Comics. Sixteen local contributors and creators are set to attend the event.

