Golden Knights fan creating 1 October memorial puck

A Henderson hockey puck collector is sharing his passion with others to honor victims and support survivors of 1 October.

Kenny Johnson had a smile as he placed an old box on his kitchen counter and opened it up, revealing dozens of commemorative hockey pucks.

"We got a watch party puck from I think when they were in Winnipeg," he said while pulling a puck from the box.

"Here's a goal from Jonathan Marchessault," he said while grabbing another.

He continued to show off the collection, pulling puck after puck after puck from the box.

"I have more in the next room," he added. He has a lot more.

"I would roughly say, [I have] probably over 300 pucks," Johnson said. He's been a puck collector for years, but this year the trend took off with Golden Knights fans. The team would make pucks for games, watch parties, series wins and other big occasions, and Johnson has tried to get them all.

"I have all 41 games, I have every warm up puck that was available to us," he said.

But the puck that is the most special to him, isn't in his collection yet.

"It's now in the process of being made and becoming a reality," Johnson said.

Johnson created his own puck; one that pays tribute to the 58 people killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on Oct. 1.

"With everything that's going on here in Vegas and how great it is, we still need to remember the night of Oct. 1," he said.

Johnson said he plans on selling the pucks; the pre-sale started on Tuesday. The profits from the pucks will go to the foundation set up in honor of Quinton Robbins, a Basic High School graduate who was killed in the shooting, and who was Johnson's family friend.

"He was a great quarterback, and we always watched him play, every Sunday night," Johnson said. "It just means a lot to me that we can do this, and, yeah. it's something personal for me."

For more information on how to purchase one of Johnson's pucks, he said people can go to the Facebook group he created for fans to buy and trade Golden Knights pucks.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.