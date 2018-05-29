Woman found dead under Jeep in northwest Las Vegas

A woman was found dead underneath a Jeep in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday evening, according to Metro Police.

The incident was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, "in the desert," south of the Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive intersection on the southbound side, police said.

Police said "it is most likely the vehicle was left in gear as she exited because it was running and in reverse gear."

Metro Police's fatal crash investigators did not respond because it happened in the desert, police said.

