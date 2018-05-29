Stolen vehicle suspect flees 3-car crash at Desert Inn and Valle - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stolen vehicle suspect flees 3-car crash at Desert Inn and Valley View

Posted: Updated:
A three-car crash ended with a man fleeing a stolen vehicle and then being caught by police near Desert Inn and Valley View Tuesday afternoon, police said. (Photo: FastCam) A three-car crash ended with a man fleeing a stolen vehicle and then being caught by police near Desert Inn and Valley View Tuesday afternoon, police said. (Photo: FastCam)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A three-car crash ended with a man fleeing a stolen vehicle and then being caught by police near Desert Inn and Valley View Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported at 4:01 p.m. Two cars rolled over, and two people were transported with minor injuries, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One of the injured was trapped inside a vehicle involved, but got out without being seriously hurt.

No impairment was suspected, Metro Police said.

Desert Inn Road was shut down eastbound as police investigated and removed the vehicles.

