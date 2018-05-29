Report: CCSD teacher said 'Vegas will lose its luster' after her

A Bonanza High School teacher who was arrested for making terroristic threats sent text messages stating she was going to “poke a lot of holes in a lot of people,” according to her arrest report.

The report for Leslie McGourty stated a friend alerted Las Vegas Metro police of her messages and told them she was heading to work at the school on May 16. Officers went to McGourty’s home but she wasn’t there. Her neighbors told officers she already left for work. Officers contacted Clark County School District police who took her into custody at the school.

According to the text messages between McGourty and her friend, she said she will “likely be dead by Sunday morning” and was forming a plan that would “blow everyone’s mind.” She said everyone would remember her. When her friend asked, “what was the name of the guy who shot up the Strip?” She responded with, “doesn’t matter. I am a woman…I will be remembered.”

McGourty went on to state that she has the “means, motive and brains” and “Vegas will lose its luster after me,” according to the arrest report. She called it “a perfect plan with my favorite song surrounded by a bunch of (expletive) misfits like I am.” Adding, “imagine knowing exactly the moment that you’re going to die. I know that your favorite song will be playing. By your favorite band. It’s just too perfect.”

She said in a text message that her plan might start a movement, “another me-too movement. But this time in which women feel empowered enough to become serial killers,” according to the report.

In an interview with police, McGourty said she was never going to hurt anyone. She told police she planned on attending the Life of Agony concert on May 19 at the Beauty Bar in downtown Las Vegas. When asked why she was attending the concert and why she sent messages about “poking holes in people” she said she often has those types of conversations with her friend.

Court records showed McGourty was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

