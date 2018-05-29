Golden Knights fan completes scavenger hunt, wins tickets to Sta - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights fan completes scavenger hunt, wins tickets to Stanley Cup Final

A Vegas Golden Knights fan completed a scavenger hunt and won two tickets to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final!

Dalton Paul was announced the winner on the Golden Knights' Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

The team had announced it would host a #VGKWorldwide scavenger hunt contest Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas for the tickets.

The hunt featured six stops throughout the Valley. The first person to arrive at the sixth location after completing the previous five stops received a ticket to Wednesday night's game. 

The Golden Knights revealed clues on its Twitter page Tuesday.

Hundreds of fans competed. Some traveled from California and even took off work for the chance.

In addition, the Vegas Golden Knights will host road game watch parties in the Valley. A watch party for Game 3 will take place Saturday at Toshiba Plaza and a watch party for Game 4 will take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 4. Puck drop for both games is set for 5 p.m. Admission is free for both watch parties and fans are encouraged to arrive early. 

