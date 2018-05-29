Golden Knights fan completes scavenger hunt, wins tickets to Stanley Cup Final

Fans scoured the Las Vegas Strip in search of Stanley Cup Final tickets. (FOX5)

A Vegas Golden Knights fan completed a scavenger hunt and won two tickets to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final! (FOX5)

Dalton Paul was announced the winner on the Golden Knights' Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

The team had announced it would host a #VGKWorldwide scavenger hunt contest Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas for the tickets.

The hunt featured six stops throughout the Valley. The first person to arrive at the sixth location after completing the previous five stops received a ticket to Wednesday night's game.

The Golden Knights revealed clues on its Twitter page Tuesday.

#VGKWorldwide scavenger hunt??



Follow the light in the sky



to the home of a wild blue guy pic.twitter.com/n4GQ5V2Dgk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 29, 2018

Hundreds of fans competed. Some traveled from California and even took off work for the chance.

In addition, the Vegas Golden Knights will host road game watch parties in the Valley. A watch party for Game 3 will take place Saturday at Toshiba Plaza and a watch party for Game 4 will take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 4. Puck drop for both games is set for 5 p.m. Admission is free for both watch parties and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

This is the line at stop #4! The race is heating up! @FOX5Vegas @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/RxV9c9b52Y — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) May 29, 2018

