'Meet Up and Eat Up' program offers free meals to at-risk children

The "Meet Up and Eat Up" program is making sure children who rely on free and reduced-price lunch during the school year don't go hungry during the summer.

From Tuesday through Aug. 10, children 18 years or younger can get a free meal at more than 100 locations across the Valley. Locations include parks and recreation centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA's and libraries. The program also includes a mobile route which delivers meals to 18 apartment complexes using refrigerated vans.

In addition, several Clark County Schools will offer meals provided by CCSD Food Service at 100 locations throughout the Valley. The Backpack for Kids program will also be available at Three-Square sponsored Meet Up and Eat Up locations. The program provides supplementary meals and snacks for children over the weekend.

During the school year, more than 62 percent of Clark County School District students are eligible to receive free or reduced meals. This program hopes to bridge the gap and help children at risk of going hungry during the summer months.

For a full list of locations, click here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.