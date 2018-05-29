Hundreds of jobs available at Henderson job fair

Businesses in Henderson will be looking for new employees at a job fair Wednesday.

Jobertising.com teamed up with companies for the Henderson Career Fair scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino.

Hundreds of jobs will be available, according to Jobertising. Companies expected to attend include the Clark County School District, Nevada Job Connect, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending, Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, ADT, Univision Communications, West Dermatology and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready for interviews. To register for the fair, click here.

