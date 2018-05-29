Final two victims killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 95 near Am - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Final two victims killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 95 near Amargosa Valley identified

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
NYE COUNTY, NV (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner identified the last two victims in the Nye County multi-vehicle crash that killed a total of five people on May 20.

Maiga Hralima, 77, and Lucile Powell Hralima, 64, both died of blunt force injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Amargosa Valley. NHP said three others were killed and one person survived. 

The Clark County Coroner identified the other victims as Arturo Otero, 78, Juana Otero, 77, and Dwight Sproul, 53. 

