Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas crash

Police block off a section of a neighborhood after a deadly crash on May 23, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

A motorcyclist who was killed after sliding underneath a vehicle in a west Las Vegas neighborhood was identified by the Clark County Coroner on Tuesday.

Joshua William Elsebusch, 36, died from multiple blunt force injuries on May 23. Police said Elsebusch attempted to pass a Ford Focus as it made a U-turn in the 7100 block of Carrondale Way, near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue.

Elsebusch hit the car, fell to the ground and slid underneath the Ford. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

