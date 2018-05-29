Man killed after crashing into parked truck in North Las Vegas identified

One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on May 24, 2018. (NLVPD/Twitter)

A man who died after crashing into a parked truck in North Las Vegas was identified Tuesday.

The Clark County Coroner said 29-year-old Felipe Venegas died from blunt force injuries to his head and neck. According to police, Venegas crashed into a parked truck just before 5:30 a.m. at Tonopah Avenue and Pecos Road on May 24.

A passenger traveling with Venegas was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said this was the 13th traffic-related fatality in North Las Vegas' jurisdiction.

