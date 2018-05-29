Man killed after crashing into parked truck in North Las Vegas i - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed after crashing into parked truck in North Las Vegas identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on May 24, 2018. (NLVPD/Twitter) One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on May 24, 2018. (NLVPD/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man who died after crashing into a parked truck in North Las Vegas was identified Tuesday. 

The Clark County Coroner said 29-year-old Felipe Venegas died from blunt force injuries to his head and neck. According to police, Venegas crashed into a parked truck just before 5:30 a.m. at Tonopah Avenue and Pecos Road on May 24. 

RELATED: North Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash

A passenger traveling with Venegas was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

Police said this was the 13th traffic-related fatality in North Las Vegas' jurisdiction. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.