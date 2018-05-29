Coroner identifies man killed in shooting after argument on MLK near Bonanza

The Clark County Coroner identified a man who was shot and killed after an argument near downtown Las Vegas.

The coroner said Patrick Jordan Outhoummountry, 22, died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot after an argument broke out between several people in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Bonanza Road on May 24.

Las Vegas Metro police originally responded to the scene at 10:18 p.m. Outhoummountry was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

