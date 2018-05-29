Man shot and killed by teen son in west Las Vegas identified

LVMPD patrol units block the entrance of a west Valley neighborhood as they investigate a shooting May 24, 2018 (Cherney Amhara / FOX5).

The man who was shot and killed by his teen son in west Las Vegas was identified Tuesday.

Warren Spielmann, 53, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Coroner. Spielmann was shot at least once in the head by his 15-year-old son on May 24 at a home in the 9900 block of Barrier Reef Drive, near Hualapai Way and Desert Inn Road.

The teen also exchanged gunfire with his mother, police said.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said the motive is unknown and investigators are checking if there is a history of previous domestic-related calls at the home.

