Las Vegas police seek suspect in sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

A surveillance camera captured the suspect driving out of the alleyway where the 11-year-old girl was found (LVMPD / FOX5).

Metro police released a sketch of the suspect in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a suspect connected to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.

"It's a very tragic case," Jay Rivera, Public Information Officer with LVMPD said. "We have an 11-year-old victim who was sexually assaulted by this individual and right now we're seeking the communities assistance."

Officers were dispatched to an alleyway near Palos Verdes Street and East Twain Avenue on May 23 at 4:35 p.m. Police said two people found a 11-year-old girl naked and injured, and called police to report the incident. The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered the girl was walking alone near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street when she was approached by a man driving a black 4-door BMW who offered her a ride.

She accepted and they drove around the area for a few minutes before the man held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect told the girl to get out of the car in the alleyway where she was later found.

Video footage of the suspect's car was captured on camera's outside Wendy Hemmingway's office.

"It disgusts me that someone would prey on a child," Hemmingway, an office manager who works near the crime scene, said. "You know sexual assault on a child is something that child is going to have to live with for the rest of their lives."

Hemmingway said the incident has made her even more cautious coming from and going to work.

"It's 'crime-infested' would be the best way to put it," Hemmingway said. "I've sat and looked out my front door across the street and watched drug deals go down. I come to work and keep a gun with me, I have a concealed carry permit. I leave work and don't linger."

Two people found the little girl naked in the ally and called police, but another concern for Metro was the fact that it happened in broad daylight.

During the investigation, police plan to stop all black BMWs that match the car's make and model to locate the suspect.

"I hope they catch the person that did it," Hemmingway said. "Hopefully they will recognize that car and that person will get caught."

Police described the suspect as a man anywhere from 20 to 30 years old. He's tall, slender with a muscular build and was bald. He also had hair on his chin.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect was urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

