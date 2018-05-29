Return to business professional? Casual clothing may be causing laziness

Is there a chance that power suit you put on daily is the reason behind your drive and success? Is there also a chance those jeans and polo shirts that make up your work wardrobe are dragging you down? Finally, could the clothing choices have nothing to do with one’s productivity at work?

Vishal Agarwal, who used to be the managing director at GE, just wrote a new book suggesting that the productivity of workers who tend to go more casual may be “taking a vacation.” In the book titled “Give to Get: A Senior Leaders Guide to Navigating Corporate Life,” he argues that even “techies” need to start dressing for success.

In an interview Mike Doria did with Agarwal, he does clarify saying that if you are in a job that requires a suit, like a lawyer or CEO, then suits and standards need to be in place daily to “be on their best foot, to be commercially intensive, to get going. And I feel that in those environments like investment banking, corporate, consulting, legal -- that (dressing casually) does impede productivity.

Agarwal said workers need to fit the brand so if the brand does allow for a more casual dress code, that is fine as long as it fits the company’s casual standard. But he added that sloppy clothes and not being clean-shaven is not “business casual.” The four dress categories for work do have some crossover but Agarwal said your company’s handbook should clear up any confusion. In all his leadership roles, Agarwal said he’s never seen any data, other than anecdotal, suggesting incremental output from employees who are dressed casually.

