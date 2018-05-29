Suspect detained after armed robbery in Henderson

At least one shot was fired during a robbery call Tuesday morning, according to Henderson police.

According to Officer Scott Williams, of Henderson police, officers responded at 8 a.m. to a check cashing business at 130 N. Boulder Highway, near Lake Mead Parkway for a report of a robbery.

Williams said a male suspect dressed in a hoody with a blue surgical mask entered the business. He was armed with a firearm and demanded money before leaving the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the suspect left the business, officers arrived at the scene, Williams said. The suspect left the area on foot. Officers followed the suspect, who fired at least one shot from the firearm, Williams said.

The suspect jumped over a wall into the 300 block of Taylor Street, where he was detained by officers, Williams said.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

