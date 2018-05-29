Woman dies from burns sustained in southwest Las Vegas apartment fire

A woman died after sustaining serious burns in a southwest Valley apartment fire Monday evening.

About 30 Clark County fire fighters responded to the fire at 4201 West Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street shortly after 7 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the flames burning near the kitchen area. The woman was found inside the apartment unit suffering from "significant burn injuries," according to CCFD fire chief Greg Cassell.

CCFD paramedics immediately began treating the woman and transported her to a nearby hospital. She later died of her injuries, Cassell said.

The damages to the apartment unit were estimated at less than $4,000. Neighboring residents were not impacted by the fire, Cassell said.

CCFD and Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Clark County Coroner will release the name of the woman after family notification.

