Stanley Cup scam targets veterans, military on Memorial Day

Two active duty Marines said they were scammed out of $2,000 when they tried to cash in on a Memorial Day deal to Monday’s Stanley Cup Final game.

Two active duty Marines said they were scammed out of $2,000 when they tried to cash in on a Memorial Day deal to Monday’s Stanley Cup Final game.

“It was for active military, reserve, veterans, and family,” Cpl. Tyler Pratt with the U.S. Marine Corps said.

The ad was on Craigslist, according to Pratt.

“For the seats and location, the price was great,” Pratt said.

The ad stated that Pratt and his friend could get a pair of midlevel tickets to the game for $2,000. “We ended up scratching up enough money to attend the first game,” Cpl. Steven Higgins said.

Prior to purchasing their tickets, the two corporals did their research.

“We checked verification codes, photo ID, actual photo contact, and face time contact with the seller,” Pratt said.

Pratt said the seller was from Florida and purchased the tickets to the game assuming the Tampa Bay Lightning would make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He decided to sell when they lost to the Capitals, according to Pratt.

“We contacted AXS to make sure that the tickets were real,” Pratt said.

“We checked everything,” Higgins said.

Higgins said they later found out the seller used a burner phone to communicate and could not be tracked for call or text after the transferred the money.

“He ghosted us,” Pratt said.

With the high-ticket demand, Akshay Khanna of Stub Hub said the only way to prevent a scam, is to buy from an authorized seller.

“There’s a lot of demand for tickets and Stub Hub is the team’s official partner and we want to make sure people are buying from an authorized market place," Khanna said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.