Valley family donates Stanley Cup ticket to veteran

One valley family made memories for the military community this Memorial Day.

The Stewarts are season ticket holders and had a ticket to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup. It was an opportunity they decided to give to a veteran instead.

“For what people have done for us ... To be in position, to be able to go to the games and live the kind of life we do, it’s not a sacrifice at all," Trevor Stewart said.

Stewart posted on a Golden Knights fan page on social media looking for a veteran and said he got hundreds of emails.

He read through every one, but one story stood out, he said.

It was a message from a woman who wrote on behalf of her step-dad who worked tirelessly to provide for his family, who also lost his biological son.

Her step-father was overwhelmed with joy at the news.

“I feel a little teary-eyed right now,” Roger Tim a retired U.S. Navy veteran said. “We’ve been through a lot and I’ve been away from home. I missed broken arms, I missed graduations, birthday parties a lot of things with my girls, but it was worth it because I was doing something for our country. I’m pretty choked up right now, pretty excited my daughters love me so much.”

Tim has retired from the Navy after six deployments, but still works for the military in a civilian role, commuting nearly four hours back and forth to California. Even with all that, he said he’s glad to know his children appreciate him that much and the community supports its vets.

“You seen what you’ve done and you know who you’ve supported over the last 20 years,” Tim said. ”To get a different type of recognition from the community, it’s always great, always positive and I feel pretty lucky right now.”

