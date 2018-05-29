Fans pack Toshiba Plaza ahead of Stanley Cup Final opener

Fans packed Toshiba Plaza before Game 1 for the Stanley Cup final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.
The Knights took the series lead after defeating the Capitals, 6-4.
