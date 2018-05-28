6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

The Vegas Golden Knights' incredible inaugural season isn't slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final. (Photo: Vegas Golden Knights)

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights' incredible inaugural season isn't slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner's new teammates carried the goalie who has so often carried them with a relentless outburst of offense.

The Eastern Conference champion Capitals hadn't given up this many goals in 29 games since March 18, but they hadn't seen anything like this charmed run by the upstart Knights.

