Fire burns 3 homes, displaces 16 people in east Las Vegas

Firefighters battled flames that spread to three homes near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards Monday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The fire started at 7 p.m. on 41 Logan Court in the backyard of a one-story home, LVFR said. The fire spread to palm trees and to the home, and then to two other homes.

LVFR called for a second alarm for more engines to respond. An elderly woman, who lived in one of the damaged homes, was treated for minor smoke inhalation on the scene and released by medics.

Twelve adults and four children were displaced by the fire, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. Damages were estimated at $650,000.

Fire investigators believe an outside cooking device left unattended under a patio cover started the fire. It caught the wood roof on the patio cover on fire which spread to the trees, the backyard, and vehicles.

