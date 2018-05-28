Canadian tourist hits $1.3 million payout at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

A Canadian tourist took home more than a million dollars after hitting the jackpot on a slot machine (Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas / FOX5).

Lady Luck was on a Valley visitor's side after hitting a massive payout at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Canadian man took home a whopping $1,322,750.87 after playing on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine for 30 minutes on May 26, according to a statement released by the Strip property.

Cosmopolitan said the winner was in town with his two brothers to celebrate a bachelor party and birthday.

The last million-dollar jackpot win at The Cosmopolitan was on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

