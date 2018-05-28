Canadian tourist hits $1.3 million payout at Cosmopolitan of Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Canadian tourist hits $1.3 million payout at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Lady Luck was on a Valley visitor's side after hitting a massive payout at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 

The Canadian man took home a whopping $1,322,750.87 after playing on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine for 30 minutes on May 26, according to a statement released by the Strip property. 

Cosmopolitan said the winner was in town with his two brothers to celebrate a bachelor party and birthday. 

The last million-dollar jackpot win at The Cosmopolitan was on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

