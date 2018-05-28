Free concert, tattoos and more available at Toshiba Plaza before - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Free concert, tattoos and more available at Toshiba Plaza before Game 1

Vegas Golden Knights fans gather outside of T-Mobile Arena. (Brenda Yahm/FOX5) Vegas Golden Knights fans gather outside of T-Mobile Arena. (Brenda Yahm/FOX5)
Before the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena, there will be plenty of action right outside at Toshiba Plaza. 

Starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday, fans can shop in a pop-up Vegas Golden Knights shop, play corn toss, use the shooting cage, get an airbrushed Golden Knights look, face paint or even a tattoo. The tattoos of Vegas Golden Knights logos are free up to a certain size, according to the team. 

At 3 p.m., rapper Lil Jon and feature special guests will host a free concert on Toshiba Plaza. The concert is free and open to the public. 

Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. 

