Free concert, tattoos and more available at Toshiba Plaza before Game 1

Before the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena, there will be plenty of action right outside at Toshiba Plaza.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday, fans can shop in a pop-up Vegas Golden Knights shop, play corn toss, use the shooting cage, get an airbrushed Golden Knights look, face paint or even a tattoo. The tattoos of Vegas Golden Knights logos are free up to a certain size, according to the team.

At 3 p.m., rapper Lil Jon and feature special guests will host a free concert on Toshiba Plaza. The concert is free and open to the public.

Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 5 p.m.

