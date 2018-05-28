Argument escalates to stabbing, prompting SWAT standoff in northeast Las Vegas

A man was arrested for stabbing a victim then barricading himself in a northeast Las Vegas home Monday morning.

Metro police originally responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, at 11:16 p.m. Sunday night. An argument broke out between two men and escalated when one of the men retrieved a knife from the kitchen.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim on his cheek and forearm.

The victim and three others left the home, but the suspect remained inside with a 20-year-old female.

After the suspect refused to surrender to police, SWAT responded to the scene. The woman was able to exit the home safely but the suspect refused to obey commands to exit the home.

Negotiators were able to get the man to surrender and he was taken into custody hours later at 4:30 a.m. Police said the suspect was bit by K9, but he was not seriously injured.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the stabbing, according to police.

