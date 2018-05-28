Fist fight leads to stabbing after man steals victim's bike on Fremont Street

Las Vegas police arrested a man after stabbing a man with a "small pocket knife" in downtown Las Vegas.

The suspect, a man in his 50's, approached a man in his 20's as he pushed his bicycle on the 300 block of Fremont Street, near 4th Street at 12:02 a.m. Police said the suspect took the victim's bicycle, which led to a fist fight.

According to Lt. David Gordon, the suspect stabbed the victim in the right rib cage area with a small pocket knife.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene but he was later arrested a short distance away, police said.

The victim suffered a minor injury and declined hospital care.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.