Man ejected from van in east Las Vegas crash identified

Medical examiners identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas shortly after midnight Monday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 37-year-old Jerry Laval Budley died from blunt force injuries.

Police said a white Chevy S10 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway when the driver crashed into the passenger side of a Chevy van. The driver of the van was making a left turn into the Sterling Sahara apartment complex when it was struck.

The van rotated and struck a light pole. The passenger of the van, identified as Budley, was ejected and died at the scene, Lt. David Gordon said.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release further details.

