Man ejected from van in east Las Vegas crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man ejected from van in east Las Vegas crash identified

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas shortly after midnight Monday. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 37-year-old Jerry Laval Budley died from blunt force injuries. 

Police said a white Chevy S10 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway when the driver crashed into the passenger side of a Chevy van. The driver of the van was making a left turn into the Sterling Sahara apartment complex when it was struck. 

The van rotated and struck a light pole. The passenger of the van, identified as Budley, was ejected and died at the scene, Lt. David Gordon said. 

Both drivers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police did not release further details.

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.