Man shot to death at Siegel Suites in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police said a man was shot to death in the east valley on Sunday night.

Officers responded about 8:33 p.m. to 4823 Boulder Highway, a Siegel Suites north of Flamingo Road. Lt. David Gordon said a man was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Circumstances or motive for the shooting were not yet known, Gordon said.

