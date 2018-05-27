Police looking for juvenile, missing since May 18 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police looking for juvenile, missing since May 18

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Molly Reyes. (Photo: Jenn Villegas/Facebook) Molly Reyes. (Photo: Jenn Villegas/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police have asked the public for assistance in searching for a juvenile that went missing on May 18, 2018.

Molly Reyes, 15, was last seen in the area of West Oakey Boulevard and South Torrey Pines Drive at approximately 6:00 p.m., police said.

According to police, Reyes was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with any information about Reyes’s whereabouts are urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907.

