Police looking for juvenile, missing since May 18

Las Vegas police have asked the public for assistance in searching for a juvenile that went missing on May 18, 2018.

Molly Reyes, 15, was last seen in the area of West Oakey Boulevard and South Torrey Pines Drive at approximately 6:00 p.m., police said.

According to police, Reyes was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with any information about Reyes’s whereabouts are urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907.

