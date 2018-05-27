Local businesses offering Memorial Day deals for vets, active military

Business offering deals to veterans on Memorial Day

In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, several businesses are offering special rates and discounts to veterans as a way to show their appreciation for the military.

Studio 34 LV Barber & Salon

Veterans who stop by Studio 34 on 3455 West Flamingo Road can receive a $5 haircut on Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The studio said coffee and doughnuts will be available, and veterans can schedule an appointment ahead of time by calling 702-909-7771.

U.S. Gas and Showtime Carwash

On Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Showtime Carwash, located on 5893 Tropicana Avenue, will offer a free, full service car wash to veterans, active military, law enforcement and first responders. There will be live music, free hot dogs and hamburgers for the public. Gas will be offered for $1.99/gallon.

Glowzone

Glowzone, located at #1200, 6630 Arroyo Springs St, is an indoor glow-in-the dark center that is providing 2-hours of unlimited attractions pass for free for all military.

Lion Habitat Ranch

The Lion Habitat Ranch, 382 Bruner Ave in Henderson, is offering free admission on Monday for all active military. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

