Crash in central Las Vegas leaves one person in critical condition

A traffic collision at West Charleston Boulevard and South Decatur Boulevard involving four cars left one person in critical condition and seven others with minor injuries, according to Metro Police.

Police said the accident was called in at 2:58 a.m.

Two cars that were traveling northbound on Decatur together were entering the intersection after receiving the green light when a silver car traveling west on Charleston collided with both cars, according to Metro Police.

Police said both cars rotated from the impact, with one of the two cars colliding into another car that was stopped in the left turn lane on Decatur.

The driver of the silver car is suspected of being impaired, Metro Police said. The rear passenger of the silver car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the four cars was carrying buckets of white paint, which were sprayed over the intersection during the collision.

Seven of the eight people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital, police said.

Charleston and Decatur were closed in all directions as of Sunday morning.

