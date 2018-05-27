Man in critical condition after stabbing in west Las Vegas Valle - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man in critical condition after stabbing in west Las Vegas Valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a man was in critical condition Saturday night after being stabbed in the west valley.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Eldora Avenue, an apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. No details about how the stabbing occurred were available.

Lt. Brandon Clarkson said no suspect information was immediately available.

